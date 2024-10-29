S&P500 Forecast: SPX flat after jobs data & ahead of Alphabet earnings

U.S. stocks are pointing to a mixed open amid a softer JOLTs job openings report and as more earnings continue to roll in. JOLTS job openings were weaker than expected at 7.44 million, falling short of the expected 7.98 million. The data comes ahead of a key week for economic data points. Alphabet will report after the close and is expected to see EPS of $1.85.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 30, 2024 2:13 AM
US_flag_NYC
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.09% at 42326

S&P futures 0.1% at 5831

Nasdaq futures 0.48% at 20443

In Europe

FTSE -0.70% at 8235

Dax 0.14% at 19471

  • Stocks are steady, with data & earnings in focus
  • JOLTS job openings fell by more than expected
  • Alphabet reports after the close
  • Oil rises after falling 6% yesterday

Alphabet earnings & falling job openings

U.S. stocks are pointing to a mixed open amid a softer JOLTs job openings report and as more earnings continue to roll in.

JOLTS job openings data revealed that the number of job openings stood at 7.44 million, falling short of the expected 7.98 million.

The previous figure was also downwardly revised from 8.1 million to 7.86 million. This downward trend in job vacancies points to a potential slowdown in the labour market, which could have further implications for the health of the US economy.

The data comes ahead of more jobs figures this week, with ADP payrolls and US nonfarm payrolls in focus on Friday. The data could raise concerns about the health of the labour market and the likelihood of a soft landing for the US economy.

U.S. Treasury yields are also rising, with the 10-year yield reaching a three-month high. This boosted recent strong US data, raising questions about Fed rate cuts and after a weak government auction pointed to soft demand ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election.

The market is increasingly pricing in a Donald Trump victory in next week's elections; Trump is expected to implement inflationary policies that support the US dollar but keep stocks under pressure.

There are plenty of data points that will be released this week, including the jobs data, GDP figures, and core PCE. Strong data could see expectations for a November rate cut fall. Goldilocks data will be important to keep rate cut expectations stable.

 

Inspire your inbox with free weekly insights

Corporate news

Alphabet is due to report after the clothes and is expected to show its lowest revenue growth in four quarters. Expectations are for EPS of $1.85 on revenue of $86.4 billion. The share price trades up 22% YTD, underperforming some of its Magnificent Seven peers.

Ford fell 9% after the automaker lowered its full-year guidance even as earnings and revenue beat forecasts. EPS was $0.49c, and revenue came in at $43.07 billion. Ford blamed supply disruptions and warranty costs amid a global price war.

PayPal is fooling after the digital payment giant posted Q3 earnings that beat forecasts, but revenue fell short of expectations.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P500 trades above its multi-month rising trendline but has eased back from record highs of 5882. Buyers will look to rise above 5882 to extend gains towards 5900. Sellers will need to break below 5800, last week’s low, to negate the near-term uptrend. Below 5660, the October low comes into focus.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD falls

The USD is rising on expectations that Trump will win the election. next, we can implement inflationary policies, which means the Federal Reserve could adopt A more gradual pace of two rate cuts. As well as election focus there is plenty of economic data over the coming days.

EUR/USD is falling amid a stronger  USD and on signs that consumer confidence is starting to improve in Germany. GfK German consumer confidence improved to -18.3, up from -21  and ahead of forecasts to -20.5. The judge German government still forecasts a 0.2% contraction this year.

GBP/USD is unchanged below 1.30 in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's UK Budget. Today, BRC data showed that shop prices fell -0.8% YoY in September, down from -0.6%, pointing to ongoing deflationary pressures. This helps pave the way for more BoE rate cuts.

Oil rises after yesterday's 6% drop.

Oil prices are rising modestly after dropping 6% in the previous session. Oil is finding support in US plans to buy oil for its strategic petroleum reserve, although wider concerns about future demand growth could limit the upside.

Noel is showing some signs of recovery after the fading risk premium sent oil prices 6% lower yesterday. Signs that tensions in the Middle East could be de-escalating have helped ease concerns over any supply disruption in the region.

Instead, the focus is on news that the US says it was taking to buy up to 3,000,000 barrels of oil for SPR for delivery through May next year.

Meanwhile, the outlook for demand, particularly in China, is in question despite the recent Chinese stimulus announcement.

 

Related tags: US Open

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.