S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise

U.S. stocks are edging lower on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record levels in the previous session. Sentiment is souring after news that China will begin banning the export of some rare minerals to the US in a tit-for-tat escalation of the tech war

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 4, 2024 1:36 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.07% at 44,760

S&P futures 0.09% at 6044

Nasdaq futures -0.23% at 21118

In Europe

FTSE 0.87 % at 8377

Dax  0.19% at 19947

  • US stocks edge lower aid China tit for tat trade escalation
  • Fed rate cut expectations for December rise after Fed speakers
  • US JOLTS jobs opening data is due
  • Oil rises ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting

Stocks slip with China & jobs data in focus

U.S. stocks are edging lower on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed at record levels in the previous session.

Rallying tech stocks helped the two major indices reach new highs, although the Dow Jones ended the day 100 points lower.

The market edging lower after news that China will begin banning the export of some rare minerals to the US in a tit-for-tat escalation of the tech war between the two powers. Materials being banned for export to the US are critical for some semiconductors, EV batteries, and solar technology.

This comes after Trump demanded at the weekend that BRICS member countries, which include China, commit to The US dollar as a reserve currency.

The market is finding some support from a slightly higher chance of a 25 basis point cut this month, following Fed Waller and Williams's comments. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will speak tomorrow.

Attention is now turning to Jolts job openings, which are expected to increase modestly to 7.48 million, up from 7.44 million in September. The data comes ahead of ADP payrolls and the US nonfarm payroll data later in the week.

Corporate news

Tesla is driving lower after CEO Elon Musk's record-setting pay package was struck down by a Delaware judge. This came as deliveries from the Shanghai plant declined for a second straight month in November.

AT&T is rising pre-market after saying it expects sustained profit growth over the coming years.

Salesforce is due to report after the close and is expected to show a 7% increase in revenue to 9.3 billion and EPS of $2.45. The focus will be on agent force and its AI strategy. The share price has traded up 26% so far this year.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P500 continues to rise, recovering from the mid-November low of 5830, rising to a fresh all-time high of 6050. With blue skies above, buyers will look to extend gains towards 6100 as the next logical target. Still, the move higher appears to be losing steam. A move below 6000 negates the near-term uptrend, and a break below 5830 creates a lower low, opening the door to 5700, the 100 SMA, and the December low.

s&p500 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is falling after strong gains yesterday, and as Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller said, he is leaning towards a rate cut on December 18th. The market is pricing in a 72% probability over 25 basis point reduction. Thereafter, the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points a quarter.

EUR/USD is rising after steep losses yesterday, but the outlook remains weak as French PM Michel Barner is set to face a vote of no confidence tomorrow, which he is almost certain to lose. This means the political uncertainty in France is likely to continue and comes alongside economic weakness after data yesterday showed the manufacturing recession in the eurozone continues with few signs of letting up.

GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2650 after losses yesterday. UK CBI data showed that UK retailers had the weakest sales last month since April. However, this is likely because Black Friday is in December this year. Adobe data showed that Britons spent 5.2% more on Black Friday /Cyber Monday this year.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Oil rises ahead of this week’s OPEC meeting.

Oil prices are riding for a second straight day but remain within a familiar range as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting later this week.

The group of oil producers is expected to extend oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter of next year, offering some support to the market. Concerns over a supply surplus and weak demand from China mean the group has little choice but to postpone increasing supply to protect prices.

On the demand side, upbeat data from China this week has helped the mood, although expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut its crude price for Asian buyers to the lowest level in four years are an ominous sign.

Looking ahead API inventory data is due to be released ahead of EIA data tomorrow.

Related tags: USD US Open SPX 500 Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:28 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 11, 2024 05:08 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 10, 2024 07:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.