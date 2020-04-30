SP500 answers the key question

“We are going to see economic data for the second quarter worse than anything seen.”
Lots of takeaways from the overnight session for traders in Asia to mull over today, including the beauty above from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following this morning’s FOMC meeting.

April 30, 2020 12:20 PM

“We are going to see economic data for the second quarter worse than anything seen.”

Lots of takeaways from the overnight session for traders in Asia to mull over today, including the beauty above from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following this morning’s FOMC meeting.

Despite this, U.S. stock markets surged higher, partly boosted by “hope” that a COVID-19 vaccine might be available before yearend and partly by a commitment from the FOMC to use its “full range of tools” to support the recovery.

As regular readers might recall, we moved from a positive bias in the S&P500 to a more neutral bias in an update 10 days ago here when the S&P500 was trading just below the wave equality target near to 2886.

“Given the “easy” part of the S&P500s recovery is now behind us we take this opportunity to move to a more neutral stance.”

This was to allow more time for the price action to develop and to assist in answering the most important question in markets right now - have equities entered a new bull market or are they in the midst of a bear market rally?

The overnight rally in the S&P500 goes a long way to answering this question within an Elliott Wave framework which attempts to provide a longer-term perspective of the entire market cycle. The key to this is whether a market is trending (five waves) or counter-trend (three waves).

As the chart below illustrates the rally from the March 23rd, 2174 low has now unfolded in a clear five wave following a three wave decline from the 3397.50 high to the 2174 low. The appearance of a five wave movement after a three wave decline suggests the medium-term uptrend has returned.

Keep in mind that after this five wave rally is completed, a pullback is likely before the uptrend resumes. In this context, our preference in coming weeks is to buy countertrend/corrective pullbacks, looking for a retest and break of year to date highs.

S&P500 answers the key question

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: SPX 500 Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.