S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data

U.S. stocks are heading to a higher open. US inflation data brought no surprises and bolstered expectations that the Fed would cut rates again next week. CPI rose 2.7% YoY, up from 2.6% in October, and core CPI rose 3.3%. The data cemented expectations that the Fed would cut rates in December, boosting stocks while the USD was unchanged.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 1:20 AM
US_flag_NYC
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.19% at 44,342

S&P futures 0.40% at 6061

Nasdaq futures 0.64% at 21508

In Europe

FTSE 0.4% at 8310

Dax  0.01% at 20349

  • US stocks rise after CPI data cemented December rate cut expectations
  • US CPI rose 2.7% YoY up from 2.6%
  • Macy's plunged 10% after lowering its profit forecast
  • Oil rises for a third straight day

CPI rises – December’s rate cut is priced in

U.S. stocks are heading to a higher open. US inflation data brought no surprises and bolstered expectations that the Fed would cut rates again next week.

U.S. CPI rose by 2.7% in November, in line with forecasts and up slightly from 2.6% in October. Automatically reading CPI climbed to 0.3%, which is in line with forecasts and above the 0.2% seen in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items like food and fuel, rose by 3.3% in the year to November, also in line with economists' expectations.

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in the December meeting. Prior to the release, the market was pricing in an 85% probability of a Fed rate cut and is now pricing in a 98% probability.

The Fed has cut rates by 75 basis points since kicking off its rate-reducing cycle in September. The market also believes that the central Bank rate will end 2025 at 3.4%, or 125 basis points from its current level.

Equities are in demand with the market more certain of a rate cut, and the US dollar is virtually unchanged.

Corporate news

Macy's is set to open 9% lower after reducing its fiscal year forecast. The department store now sees EPS of between $2.25 and $2.5, down from the previous guidance of $2.34 to $2.69.

Duolingo shares slip 2% after being downgraded to neutral from the Bank of America.

GameStop is rising over 3% premarket after posting an unexpected profit in the recent quarter. GameStop posted a net income of $17.4 million in Q3 compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 has eased from its record high of 6100, finding support yesterday at 6030, the November high. Buyers will look to extend the bullish uptrend, taking out 6100 to fresh record highs. Support is at 6030 and 5950, the rising trendline support. A break below 5830 creates a lower low.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, USD/CAD falls

The USD is rising for a fourth straight day as investors digest the latest US CPI data, which was in line with forecasts and brought few surprises. The USD has barely moved following the release.

EUR/USD is holding steady after US data as attention turns to tomorrow's ECB rate decision. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and reduce rates by 150 basis points between now and the end of next year.

USD/CAD is inching lower ahead of the BoC rate decision later today. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, but the market also sees the chance of a 50 basis point cut. The uncertainty heading into the reading means that it could create some volatility.

Oil rises for a third day

Oil prices rising for a third straight day, bested by optimism surrounding China's plans to ease monetary policy in the coming year to boost economic growth.

On Monday, China announced it would adopt a looser monetary policy in 2025 for the first time in 14 years, which could help increase consumer spending and drive oil consumption.

Meanwhile, OPEC's monthly report is due, which will provide more insight into the supply and demand outlook.

Yesterday's API data showed that US crude stock tiles rose by 499k last week, and gasoline inventories rose by 2.85 million. EIA inventory data is due later today.

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 6, 2024 02:36 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 5, 2024 02:53 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.