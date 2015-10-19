sp 500 weekly outlook 19 oct to 23 oct coming close to 20502060 risk zone for a potential pull backc
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has held above the 1992 weekly pivotal support despite a slide seen in the first half of the week before reversing up. Since the 29 September 2015 low, it has rallied by 8.5% to last Friday high within 3 weeks which is the best performance recorded for the Index in this year.
Current price action is now approaching the expected upside target zone of 2040/2050. Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 1992
Pivot (key support): 1974
Resistance: 2050/2060 & 2128/2138
Next support: 1900 & 1871
The Index is now approaching a significant resistance zone of 2050/2060 and aforementioned technical elements have highlighted the risk of an imminent deeper pull-back/consolidation. The key support to watch will be at the 1992/1974 zone before another round of potential rally materialises to target the next resistance at 2128/2138.
However, a break below the 1974 weekly pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the medium-term term uptrend in place since 29 September 2015 low for a choppy decline to test 1900 and even the 29 September 2015 low at 1871.
