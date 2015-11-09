sp 500 weekly outlook 09 nov to 13 nov potential final push up towards 21382160 resistance before ri
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to push higher within our expectation and printed a high of 2116 on 04 November 2015. Thereafter, it has pull-backed by 1.59% to hit a low of 2083 on 06 November 2015 on the back of a hawkish comment by Fed chairwoman, Yellen and the better than expected non-farm payrolls data for October that increases the chances of an interest rate hike in December by the U.S. Federal Reserve central bank.
Intermediate resistance: 2138
Pivot (key resistance): 2160
Support: 2058 & 2018
Next resistance: 2230
After a rally of close to 12% from its 29 September 2015 low of 1871, current technical elements are not supportive of a direct rise of similar magnitude at this juncture.
The Index may see a final push up towards the intermediate range-top resistance at the 2138 with a maximum limit set at the 2160 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance before a potential multi-week pull-back unfolds to target 2058 before the 2018 support.
However, a clearance above the 2160 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the multi-week pull-back scenario for a further push up towards the next resistance at 2230 (the upper limit of the long-term bullish ascending channel in place since March 2009).
