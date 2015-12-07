sp 500 weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec maintain bullish bias with 2106 as potential upside trigger l
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support (printed a low of 2041 on 03 December )before a sharp recovery occurred on last Friday, 07 December 2015 due to stronger than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 2050
Resistance: 2106, 2138 & 2183
Next support: 2018/1994
We maintain our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish bias and adjusted the weekly pivotal support to 2050 to take into account of last week “noise” at the 2070/2062 zone. In addition, the Index now needs to break above the 2106 intermediate resistance (potential upside trigger) to open up scope for a potential upside movement to target the current all-time high of 2138 before 2183.
However, failure to hold above the 2050 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the pull-back support zone of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 2018/1997.
