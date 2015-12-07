sp 500 weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec maintain bullish bias with 2106 as potential upside trigger l

(Click to enlarge charts)   What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2015 9:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_07 Dec 2015

S&P500 (4 hour)_07 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

 

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support (printed a low of 2041 on 03 December )before a sharp recovery occurred on last Friday, 07 December 2015 due to stronger than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 10 Dec (Thurs) – Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending 04 Dec @1300 GMT
  • 11 Dec (Fri) – Retail Sales for Nov @1330 GMT
  • 11 Dec (Fri) – Producer Price Index (PPI) for Nov @1330 GMT
  • 11 Dec (Fri) – Preliminary Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Dec @ 1500 GMT

Key elements

  • The steep decline seen in price action on last Thursday, 03 December triggered by a lesser than expected European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policies has caused the Index to challenge the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low at 2050 (see daily chart).
  • The 2050 support also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 November 2015 low to 02 December 2015 high.
  • Since its all-time high of 2138 printed on 19 May 2015, the Index has been capped by a descending trendline (in brown) on three occasions (21 July, 03 November & 02 December 2015) now acting as a resistance at 2106 (see daily chart).
  • The next significant medium-term resistance now stands at 2183 which is defined closely the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 August 2015 low to 03 November 2015 high projected from 16 November 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2050

Resistance: 2106, 2138 & 2183

Next support: 2018/1994

Conclusion

We maintain our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish bias and adjusted the weekly pivotal support to 2050 to take into account of last week “noise” at the 2070/2062 zone. In addition, the Index now needs to break above the 2106 intermediate resistance (potential upside trigger) to open up scope for a potential upside movement to target the current all-time high of 2138 before 2183.

However, failure to hold above the 2050 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide to retest the pull-back support zone of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 2018/1997.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.