sp 500 weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov risk of further pull back towards 20462018 support before ups

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to surge higher as expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2015 6:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_02 Nov 2015

S&P500 (4 hour)_02 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to surge higher as expected and printed a high of 2100 in the Asian session on 30 October 2015.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 02 Nov (Mon) – ISM Manufacturing PMI for Oct @1500 GMT
  • 04 Nov (Wed) – ADP Employment Change for Oct @1315 GMT
  • 04 Nov (Wed) – ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Oct @1500 GMT
  • 04 Nov (Wed) – Fed’s Yellen Speech @1500 GMT
  • 06 Nov (Fri) – Nonfarm Payrolls for Oct @1330 GMT

Key elements

  • Since the 29 September 2015 low, the Index has continued to evolved within a bullish ascending channel (in orange) with its lower boundary (support) now at 2046 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 2046 ascending channel support also confluences closely with the former pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015 (in dotted purple), the 200-day Moving Average and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 30 October 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The upper limit of pull-back support for the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 2018 which also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 30 October 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The 4 hour (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken below its trendline support with a prior bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation suggests the risk of a further pull-back in price action from last Friday, 30 October 2015 high of 2100 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 2128/2138 which also confluences with range top in place since 18 May 2015 and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 August 2015 low to 28 August 2015 high projected from 29 September 2015 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is in the midst of undergoing a corrective (bearish) wave 4/ with key support zone at 2046/2018 before another upside movement to complete the wave 5/ of the bullish impulsive wave structure, labelled as (1) in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2046

Pivot (key support): 2018

Resistance:  2128/2138

Next support: 1992

Conclusion

The Index is now undergoing a pull-back in price action towards the 2046 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2018 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its medium-term upside movement to target the next resistance at 2128/2138.

On the other hand, a break below the 2018 weekly pivotal may see a deeper slide to test the lower limit of pull-back support for the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 1992.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.