Daily Outlook, Fri 29 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to evolve within a “tight” ascending range configuration of 18 points in place since 14 July 2016.

The latest easing monetary policies measures from Bank of Japan (BOJ) has minimum impact on the current price action of the Index. BOJ has just announced its latest monetary policy which came in slightly below expectation as the quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) was left unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money” . The only new easing measure is equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases where BOJ will increase to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen.

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events will be as follow:

Q2 GDP (preliminary) @1230GMT (2.6% annualised consensus)

Q2 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (preliminary) @1230GMT (1.7% q/q consensus)

Chicago Purchasing Manager’s Index for Jul @1345GMT (54.0 consensus)

Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Jul @1400 GMT (90.5 consensus)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Q2 earnings (0.64 EPS consensus)

Key elements

The Index has now started to form a “Squeeze” formation where volatility tapers off which usually happens before a high volatility breakout move.

Since the low of 27 June 2016, the S&P 500 has underperformed its benchmark peers as it only recorded a gain of 8.8% where else the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 has notched up gains of close to 12% and shaped a series of “higher highs”. The outperformance of Nasdaq 100 this week is driven by key components stocks; Apple, Alphabet (Google), Facebook and Amazon that have managed to beat their respective earnings’ expectations.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still holding above its pull-back support without any clear signs of momentum exhaustion.

The lower boundary/support of the aforementioned short-term ascending range rests at 2160/2158 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The upper boundary/resistance of the short-term ascending range stands at 2178 and above it will be the next resistance at 2194 defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2160

Pivot (key support): 2158

Resistances: 2178 & 2194

Next supports: 2148 (medium-term pivot) & 2110

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest 2178 (ascending range top/resistance) and a break above it may open up scope for a further potential rally to target 2194 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may see a further dip to test this week medium-term pivotal support of 2148. Only a clear break (daily close) below 2148 is likely to invalidate the preferred medium-term bullish scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the significant pull-back support of 2110.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.