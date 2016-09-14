sp 500 still holding above supports for a potential upleg 2675932016

Daily Outlook, Wed 14 September 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2016 8:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 14 September 2016

sp500-daily_14-sep-2016

sp500-1-hour_14-sep-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected pull-back yesterday after a sharp up move reaction (2.6%) seen on Monday, 12 September.

However, yesterday’s pull-back in price action came in slightly beyond our expectation as it tumbled by 2.0% and almost wiped out the gains seen on Monday, 12 September. Most importantly, the Index is still trading above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s drop in the price action has managed to stall in the mid U.S. session and formed  a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in green) now acting as an intermediate support at 2123 and also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of this Monday’s sharp up move from 2108 low to 2164 high (see 1 hour chart).
  • The Index remains above the key pull-back support of 2110/100 which is also the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 2164 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former minor swing lows area of 03 August/01 September 2016 and the minor swing high of this Monday, 12 September.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2123

Pivot (key support): 2110/100

Resistances: 2164 & 2194

Next support: 2079/73

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance for a potential recovery to retest the 2164 intermediate resistance holding above the 2110/100 medium-term pivotal support. Only a break above 2164 is likely to open up scope for a further up move to target the 2194 range top in place since mid-August 2016.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2110/100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to kick start a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 2079/73 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.