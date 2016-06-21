sp 500 showing signs of short term upside exhaustion 2666492016

June 21, 2016 7:37 PM
Daily Outlook, Tues 21 June 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_21 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday’s push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)  from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has stalled right at 2098/2100 resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap) and dipped by 0.87% to print a low of 2080 in the closing hour of the U.S. session.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • U.S. Fed Chairwoman, Yellen testifies on monetary policies to Congress members @1400 GMT

Key elements

  • The recent push up (+2.50% ) from last Thursday, 16 June low of 2049 has traced out an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration where the magnitude of its “higher highs” is lesser than the magnitude of its corresponding “higher lows”. These observations represent a sign of potential upside exhaustion.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned bearish “Ascending Wedge” stands at 2105 with confluences with the 2098/2100 intermediate that is defined by the short-term descending trendline from 09 June 2016 high, minor swing high of 13 June 2016 and a Fibonacci retracement.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” rests at 2088.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal which also indicates an exhaustion of upside momentum in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2100/105

Supports: 2088 & 2065

Next resistance: 2110/21 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Signs of upside exhaustion. As long as the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 2088 trigger level is likely to unleash a potential decline to target the next short-term support at 2065 (minor swing low of 17 June 2016).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 2100/105 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

