The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up as expected since our last update, “S&P 500 – bear trap at 2090?” published on last Friday, 04 November 2016 (click here for a recap).
The Index has rallied by 2.25% to print a high of 2132 in yesterday, 07 November 2016 U.S. session from last Friday low of 2084.
Intermediate support: 2110
Pivot (key support): 2098
Resistance: 2155 (medium-term upside trigger)
Next support: 2090/85 (medium-term support)
Maintain bullish bias but the Index may see a minor dip first towards 2110 with a maximum limit set at the 2098 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 2155 resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above 2098 is likely to put the bulls on hold to see another round of slide to retest the 2098/85 medium-term pivotal support.
