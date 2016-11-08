Tues, 08 Nov 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up as expected since our last update, “S&P 500 – bear trap at 2090?” published on last Friday, 04 November 2016 (click here for a recap).

The Index has rallied by 2.25% to print a high of 2132 in yesterday, 07 November 2016 U.S. session from last Friday low of 2084.

Key elements

The Index now has reintegrated back above the significant 2110/2100 pull-back support which was the former range top from 17 May 2015 that held prior advances before a bullish breakout that occurred on 08 July 2016 that took it to a new all-time high of 2194 printed on 15 August 2016. This is a positive observation (see daily chart).

To see a more pronounced bullish up move , the Index needs to clear above the 2155 resistance (medium-term upside trigger) as per defined by the descending trendline in palce since the all-time high of 2194 (please click on this link .

. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s up move from the 2084 low has appeared to be impulsive and it is likely to be a minor degree wave 1 with its potential 5 th wave target at 2132 (0.764 Fibonacci projection from the 2084 low) which coincides with yesterday’s U.S. session. This observation suggests that the Index is now due for a potential retracement or decline to kick-start the minor corrective wave 2.

wave target at 2132 (0.764 Fibonacci projection from the 2084 low) which coincides with yesterday’s U.S. session. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is also supporting the potential minor decline view at this juncture as it has just flashed a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought level.

The intermediate supports rests at 2110 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 02 November 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from last Friday, 04 November 2016 low of 2084 to yesterday high.

Key short-term support at 2098 which is gap and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from last Friday, 04 November 2016 low of 2084 to yesterday high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2110

Pivot (key support): 2098

Resistance: 2155 (medium-term upside trigger)

Next support: 2090/85 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias but the Index may see a minor dip first towards 2110 with a maximum limit set at the 2098 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 2155 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 2098 is likely to put the bulls on hold to see another round of slide to retest the 2098/85 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

