Thurs, 10 Nov 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

Despite yesterday’s earlier sell-off seen in global equities in the Asian session as the reality of Donald Trump to become the next U.S. president had increased in his favour as the vote counting unfolded The S&P 500 e-mini futures had tumbled by 5% which is the limit down threshold within a span of 4 hours in yesterday’s Asian session.

However, after having a closer examination among cross asset classes in order to have a better grip on the risk appetite behaviour, we were hesitant to turn outright bearish, instead on contrary had a bullish bias for a recovery in risk assets once the “dust” had settled. For more details, please click on this link for a recap on our special U.S. presidential election write-up.

The movement seen in global markets had pan out within our anticipation and the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had staged a bullish breakout and recorded a daily close above the 2155 medium-term upside trigger level (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday)

Yesterday’s price movement of the Index has validated a further potential upside movement that is in line with our Q4 2016 outlook melt-up phase theme for risk assets.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move from yesterday’ Asian session low of 2032 is likely to a bullish impulsive move and the Index is in the midst of shaping the minor degree wave 3 with potential targets set at 2211 and 2240.

Key short-term supports now rest at 2155 (the former “stubborn resistance” in place since the all-time high of 2194 printed on 15 August 2016) and 2120.

The hourly short-term Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region which highlights the risk of a minor dip in price action.

On a longer-term basis, the yield on the 10 year U.S. Treasury Note has broken above the long-term pivotal resistance at 1.98 and a weekly close above it is likely to set the tone for higher interest rates in the future via a steeper yield curve. In my Q4 2016 Global Markets Outlook, this scenario is one of the red flags that can triggered a significant correction in risk assets such as equities via the “liquidity tightening motion” Therefore, in summary the current up move seen right now in global equities is likely the “melt-up” upleg before a potential correction sets in if earnings growth does not increase in line with a pick-up in interest rates.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2155

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistance: 2194, 2211 & 2240

Next support: 2032

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. The Index may see minor dip first towards the 2155 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2120 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to retest the current all-time high at 2194 before targeting 2211 next.

However, failure to hold above 2120 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a slide to retest the next support at 2085.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

