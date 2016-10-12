sp 500 short term technical outlook holding above 2135 medium term pivotal support with mixed elemen

Wed, 11 October 2016  S&P Sectors Performance  (03 Oct to 11 Oct) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy


Financial Analyst
October 12, 2016 4:43 PM
Financial Analyst

Wed, 11 October 2016

 S&P Sectors Performance  (03 Oct to 11 Oct)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tumbled dramatically (down by 1%) in the first two hours of trading when the U.S. session opened yesterday. It broke below the short-term pivotal support at 2149 and invalidated our preferred bullish breakout view (click here to recap)

However, towards the end of the U.S. session it has managed to close above our medium-term pivotal support of 2135 after printed an intraday low of 2128. Therefore, we cannot validate a bearish scenario for the Index at this juncture as it is still holding above the 2135 medium-term pivotal support.

From a news flow perspective, yesterday’s sell-off had been triggered by an increased probability of a Fed policy interest rate hike on the 14 December FOMC meeting where the 30-day Fed Funds futures market has priced in a probability of 69.5% of a rate hike in the December meeting.

Key U.S. economic data releases/events for today

  • JOLTS Job Opening for Aug @1400 GMT (5.742M consensus)
  • FOMC Minutes for 21 Sep meeting @1800 GMT

Key elements

  • From a sectoral perspective, one of the worst performing S&P ETF sectors is the Health Care (XLV) while outperformances came from the Energy (XLE) and Financial (XLF) sectors since 03 October 2017. The charts of the Energy and Financial sectors continue to exhibit positive elements while Heath Care remains bearish (refer to the last 3 charts). Therefore, we have mixed signals from sector rotation analysis at this juncture.
  • On the Index, yesterday’s price action has triggered a bearish breakout from the minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration (depicted in dotted pink on the hourly chart) in place since 22 September 2016. The pull-back resistance of this “symmetrical triangle” bearish breakout now stands at 2150 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 10 October 2016 minor swing high of 2170 to yesterday low of 2128.
  • The key support remains at 2135 (medium-term pivot) which is defined by the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2150 & 2170/74

Supports: 2135 (medium-term pivot) & 2110/100

Conclusion

Elements are mixed at this juncture despite the yesterday’s decline has managed to hold above the 2135 medium-term pivotal support. Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral in the short-term and a only a break above the 2150 short-term resistance is likely to revive the bullish tone to see a potential push up towards 2170/74 in the first step.

However, a clear break below 2135 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a further decline towards the key pull-back support region of 2110/100 (see daily chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Economic Calendar

