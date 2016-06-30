sp 500 short term setback invalidated bullish tone remains intact above 2061 2668522016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 29 June 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
Daily Outlook, Thurs 29 June 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its relentless climb and broke above the predefined short-term upside target/resistance at 2057/63 which invalidated our preferred short-term pull-back/consolidation highlighted in our yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy.
From its post Brexit low of 1991 seen on this Monday’s U.S. session 27 June, the Index has rallied by 4.6% to yesterday, closing U.S. session high of 2083 (close to our expected medium-term target/resistance of 2084 set for this week).
Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:
Pivot (key support): 2061
Resistances: 2084 & 2100/105
Next support: 2027
Turn bullish as short-term pull-back/consolidation scenario invalidated. We have set a tight short-term pivotal support at 2061 for a potential further upside movement to target 2084 before 2100/105.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2061 pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred direct rise scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2027 (minor congestion area and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from this Monday U.S. session low to yesterday high of 2083).
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.