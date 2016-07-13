sp 500 risk of minor pull back below 215456 before new rise 2669842016

Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2016 9:10 PM
Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_13 Jul 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_13 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has moved within our expectation as it rallied towards the 2154 predefined short-term risk level (printed a high of 2155) before it traded sideways.

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • Fed’s Beige Book @1800 GMT

Key elements

  • From the 06 July 2016 low of 2074 has rallied by 3.9% to yesterday’s high of 2155 with shallow pull-back with the maximum seen so far at 0.95%. Yesterday’s push up in price action has almost reached the median line of the short-term ascending channel in place since 28 June 2016 low at 2154 which also confluences closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection level for the minor up move wave 3 target (Elliot Wave principal & fractal analysis).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region coupled with the 1 hour Stochastic oscillator that has inched back to its overbought region as well. These observations from momentum indicators reinforce the risk of a minor pull-back in price action.
  • The short-term ascending channel support rests at 2140/30 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 2155.
  • The key short-term support remains at 2120 which is defined by the upper limit of the pull-back support of the former range top/resistance from the May 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2140/30

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistances: 2154/56 & 2194

Next support: 2100 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

Below 2154/56, the Index may see a minor pull-back first to test the 2140/30 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2120 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential rally materialises to target the next resistance at 2194.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2120 short-term pivotal support may put the bulls on hold to see a deeper slide towards this week medium-term pivotal support at 2100.

