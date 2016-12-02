Short-term technical outlook – Fri, 02 Dec 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to stage the expected minor pull-back that has been earlier anticipated at the start of the week as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 28 November (click here for a recap).

This on-going weakness can be attributed to the impending political risk event, the Italy’s referendum to be held on this Sunday, 04 December where Italians vote on a constitution change to reduce the power of the Senate so that Italy’s PM Renzi’s proposed reforms can be passed more easily.

Interestingly, yesterday’s sell-off seen in the Index has led it to rest at our medium-term inflection zone of 2190/2178 where another round of medium-term up move may materialise.

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the medium-term pivotal support at 2178 which is defined by the graphical former swing highs area of 10 November 2016 and 22 September 2016. In addition, it is also a Fibonacci cluster.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the on-going slide in place since the start of this week is likely to be the minor degree corrective wave 4 down move with a potential end target at 2178. Therefore, the Index may start to stage a rebound after a slide towards the 2178 level.

Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators have dipped into their respective oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the on-going decline is getting overstretched where the an imminent rebound in price action is likely to occur soon.

Yesterday’s sell-off is being led by tech shares but despite the intraday weakness, the Technology sector ETF (XLK) is still holding above its medium-term key support at 45.80/44.70.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2178 (medium-term)

Resistances: 2196 & 2211

Next support: 2145/32 (former trendline resistance from 08 September 2016 high)

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a residual push down towards the 2178 medium-term pivotal support before a potential rebound occurs towards 2196. Only a break above 2196 may open up scope for a more sustainable recovery to retest the minor swing areas of 26 November and 30 November 2016 at 2211.

However, a daily close below 2178 is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper decline to target the next support at 2145/32.

