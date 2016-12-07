Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 07 Dec 2016)

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

As per highlighted in our previous short-term update dated on 02 December 2016, we expect the pull-back seen in the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) to end at or near the 2178 support level before the start of another upleg (click here for a recap).

Indeed, the Index has moved within our expectation and continued to push higher. In addition, it almost hit its current all-time high of 2214 (printed a high of 2213 in yesterday’s U.S. session).

Key elements

The current up move from the 2179 low of 05 December 2016 has appeared to be losing upside momentum. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action.

From the 2179 low of 05 December 2016, the Index has started to evolve in a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 2200.

The aforementioned bullish ascending channel support of 2200 also confluences with the minor swing low area 06 December 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from the 2179 low.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel stands at 2230 which confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 2179 low of 05 December 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2200

Pivot (key support): 2195 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 2179 low & congestion)

Resistances: 2230 & 2245

Next support: 2178 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The bullish trend in place since the 2179 low of 05 December 2016 remains intact but the Index may see a pull-back first at this juncture towards 2200 with a maximum limit set at the 2195 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 2230.

On the other hand, a break below 2195 is likely to put the bulls on hold again to see a further slide to retest the 2178 medium-term pivotal support.

