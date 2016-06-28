sp 500 potential rebound in progress above 1995 2668242016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has played catch-up with the rest of the major benchmark stock indices as it breached last Friday, 24 June 2016 low of 2007 to print new low of 1991 in yesterday’s U.S. session. But overall decline from the pre-Brexit high of 2127 (bull trap) to yesterday low is only 6.4% which is still showing outperformance against its European peers (DAX, FTSE 100) which recorded a decline between 11% to 13%.
Interestingly, yesterday’s plunge challenged the lower limit of the predefined medium-term pivotal support of 2005/1995 but it did not have a daily close above it. These observations suggest that our latest preferred medium-term bullish bias for a potential post Brexit rebound remains intact.
Click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 2006
Pivot (key support): 1995/91
Resistances: 2030 & 2057/63
Next support: 1947/30
Potential short-term rebound in progress. As long as the 1995/91 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential push up to target 2030 before 2057/63 in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1995/91 pivotal support may invalidated the preferred medium-term bullish bias to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next significant support at 1947/30 (long-term ascending channel’s support in place since March 2009 low).
