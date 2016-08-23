sp 500 potential push up towards ascending wedge top at 2200 before setback 2674362016
Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 August 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 August 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected movement in clock-like precision since last Friday, 19 August as it pull-backed to test the bearish “Ascending Wedge” support at 2176 before it rebounded in yesterday’s mid-U.S. session. Click here for a recap on our previous daily technical outlook/strategy published on last Friday, 19 August.
Pivot (key support): 2184
Resistance: 2200
Next support: 2176
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2184 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the 2200 resistance before another round of setback occurs towards the lower boundary of the bearish Ascending Wedge.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2184 tightened short-term pivotal support may invalidate our preferred direct push up scenario to see another choppy decline to retest the Ascending Wedge support at 2176.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.