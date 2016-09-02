sp 500 potential final push down below 217378 before recovery 2675122016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has declined as expected right below the 2178 predefined intermediate resistance. It printed a low of 2156 which is closed our short-term downside target/resistance of 2155.
Intermediate resistance: 2173
Pivot (key resistance): 2178
Supports: 2155 & 2147
Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bearish bias for a potential last push down to end corrective decline. As long as the tightened short-term pivotal resistance of 2178 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another down leg towards 2155 and even 2147 before a potential recovery materialises.
However, a clearance above the 2178 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further push up to test the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.
