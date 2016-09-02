Daily Outlook, Fri 02 September 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has declined as expected right below the 2178 predefined intermediate resistance. It printed a low of 2156 which is closed our short-term downside target/resistance of 2155.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/evens as follow:

Nonfarm Payrolls for Aug @1230GMT (180K consensus)

Unemployment Rate for Aug @1230GMT (4.8%)

Factory Orders for Jul @1400 GMT (2.0% m/m consensus)

Key elements

Downside momentum of price action remains intact. Firstly, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains below its pull-back resistances and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its support/oversold region. Secondly, the shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator is now at its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing the potential minor degree wave c down leg to complete the intermediate degree (higher time frame) corrective decline wave 4/ in place since 15 August 2016 high. The potential projected low/end target of the corrective wave 4/ stands at the 2155/47 zone.

The aforementioned projected 2155/47 zone also confluences with the medium-term swing low area of 02 August 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2173

Pivot (key resistance): 2178

Supports: 2155 & 2147

Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias for a potential last push down to end corrective decline. As long as the tightened short-term pivotal resistance of 2178 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another down leg towards 2155 and even 2147 before a potential recovery materialises.

However, a clearance above the 2178 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further push up to test the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.

