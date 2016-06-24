(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance and plummeted towards the medium-term downside target/support at 2036 (printed a low of 2007 in today’s Asian session) as highlighted in our earlier weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).

The carnage seen across all major stock indices futures in this morning Asian session has appeared to be less severe for the S&P 500 futures as it only tumbled by 5.6% from today’s early Asian session high versus DAX (-12.4%), FTSE 100 (-11.3%) and Nikkei (-10.9%). Thus, it will be imperative to monitor the movement of the leader, S&P 500 in the next few weeks that can drive a potential recovery for global equities.

Key elements

Today’s Asian low of 2007 is just right above the 2005/19951 significant medium-term support which is defined by a confluence of elements (the former swing highs of 27 August & 17 September 2015 that has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 high to this morning Asian session high of 2127) (see daily chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now back at its support and coming close to its oversold level which indicates limited downside potential in terms of price momentum at this juncture.

The short-term resistance to watch will be at 2052 (former minor swing low of 16 June 2016) and 2083 (also close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 09 June 2016 to current intraday low of 2007) (see 1 hour chart).

In terms of implied volatility, the VIX futures (traded outside U.S. session over at Globex) has now reached its “Fear Zone” of 26.40/28.50 where the S&P 500 has managed to shape a recovery in past occasions from supports since the late May 2012 low. This observation represents a potential capitulation on the S&P 500 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2025

Pivot (key support): 2005/1995

Resistances: 2052, 2083 & 2100/105

Next support: 1947/30

Conclusion

The decline seen in today’s Asian session may be a capitulation where a significant recovery can take place. As long as the 2005/1995 pivotal support holds and a break above 2052, the Index may see a further push up to target the next short-term resistance at 2083 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2005/19950pivotal support is likely to unleash another round of slide to test the next support at 1947/30 (neckline support of “Double Bottom” breakout & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to this morning Asian session high of 2127)

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.