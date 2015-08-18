sp 500 poised for higher volatility as earnings season ends 1929962015

As the tail end of corporate earnings season approaches for the US equities markets, the S&P 500 has continued to trade in a tight but […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 6:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the tail end of corporate earnings season approaches for the US equities markets, the S&P 500 has continued to trade in a tight but choppy fashion, straddling its flat and closely-situated 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

Despite a summer that has had its fair share of macro-driven volatility triggers, including the Greek debt crisis, continuing drama over the timing of a Fed rate hike, the widespread commodities plunge, and China’s equity nosedive and devaluation of its currency, the S&P 500 has managed to remain relatively buoyant and is currently trading around where it began the summer.

SP500 Daily Chart

 

In fact, since February, the benchmark index of US equities can clearly be seen to have been trading within a large trading range with the 2035 price area as its support base. Within the course of this range, of course, the index reached a new all-time high of 2134 in May. That high was the latest culmination of a prolonged bullish trend that has been in place for more than six years.

As earnings season and the summer comes to a close, however, the market’s attention should once again be focused on pressing macro concerns, most notably Fed monetary policy tightening and China’s turbulent financial and economic environment. These and other fundamental conditions could lead to a breakout of the current volatility squeeze.

This volatility breakout could likely pressure the S&P 500 to the downside towards the noted 2035 support base, the low of the current trading range that was last revisited in early July. Even a move of this magnitude, however, would only constitute a pullback of less than 5% from May’s all-time high, far from what might be deemed a correction. On any further breakdown below that 2035 support area, the index could likely drop towards its next major downside support target around the 1975 level, which was last hit in early February.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.