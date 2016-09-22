Daily Outlook, Thurs 22 September 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to inch higher as expected and hit our short-term target/resistance at 2164 reinforced by still “accommodative” monetary policies from the U.S. Fed and Bank of Japan.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

Initial Jobless Claims for week ending Sep 16 @1230 GMT (262K consensus)

Conference Board Leading Indicator for Aug @1400 GMT (0.0% m/m consensus)

Key elements

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards and it has surpassed the 50% level. In addition, it still has some “room” left to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching the trendline resistance (depicted in pink) suggests that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

In terms of price action, the Index has continued to inch upward since the start of the “climatic “swing low of 2108 printed on 12 September 2016 that was formed after that fateful single day “summer lull” downside squeeze that occurred on Friday, 09 September 2016. We have anticipated that is likely the potential inflection zone where the Index is likely to shape another pronounced upleg to complete the melt-up phase. The Index has rallied by 2% from the 2108 low (click here here

The Index is now testing the 2164 neckline resistance of the mini bullish “Double Bottom” formation with an exit potential target at 2205 that also confluences with a 1.618 Fibonacci projection from the 12 September 2016 low of 2205.

From an index class rotation perspective, the “growth/higher –beta” benchmark index, Nasdaq 100 has continued to outperform the S&P 500 since the 12 September 2016 till yesterday (up 4.34% versus 2.07%). In addition, the Nasdaq 100 has also made a new all-time closing high at 4853 without any bearish technical signals. These observations suggest that the S&P 500 (the laggard) is likely to play a catch up and at least to retest its current all-time swing high area at 2194 (refer to the last two charts).

The key short-term support on the U.S. SP 500 Index now rests at 2150 which is the former minor congestion tops in place since 16 September 2016 and also close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 15 September 2016 minor swing low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2150

Resistances: 2194 & 2205

Next support: 2134/30

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. The Index is now poised to shape a potential bullish breakout from its “Double Bottom” formation holding above the 2150 short-term pivotal support for a potential rally towards 2194 and even a new all-time high at 2205.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2150 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish breakout scenario for a slide to retest the ascending trendline support in place since 12 September 2016 low at 2134/30

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

