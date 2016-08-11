sp 500 maintain bullish bias and tolerate excess to 2172 2673412016

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2016 10:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016

S&P500 (daily)_11 Aug 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_11 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has breached below the predefined 2177 short-term pivotal support set in yesterday’s daily short-term technical outlook (printed a low of 2172) and invalidated the bullish continuation “Pennant” pattern.

However, it has managed to stage a rebound in today’s (11 August), European session and traded back up above 2177. Therefore, we can consider yesterday’s price movement as a whipsaw.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy

Today key U.S. economic data/releases as follow:

  • Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending Aug 05 @1230GMT (265K consensus)

Key elements

  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains positive above its support and 50% level which suggests that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The decline to yesterday low of 2172 has stalled a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement of the rally from 03 August 2016 low to 2187 high seen on 09 August 2016 + 1.382 projection from 09 August 2016 high).
  • There is a short-term descending trendline (depicted in dotted pink) in place since 08 August 2016 high now acting as a resistance at 2184 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant resistances stand at 2194 and 2200 which are defined by Fibonacci projection clusters

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2177

Pivot (key support): 2172

Resistances: 2184, 2194 & 2200

Next support: 2159/2155 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Tolerate the excess to 2172 and maintain bullish bias. A clear break above 2184 is likely to add impetus for a potential rally to target the next resistance at 2184 and even 2200 next.

However, a break below the 2172 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term direct rise scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2159/55

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.