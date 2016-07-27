Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to evolve within a 18 points “ascending range” configuration in place since 14 July 2016 high as the market awaits for the outcome of two major central banks’ meetings, U.S. Fed which is today and BOJ on Friday, 29 July.

Key U.S. economic data releases /event for today:

Durable Goods Orders for Jun @1230 GMT (-1.1% consensus)

Pending Home Sales for June @1400 GMT (1.8% m/m consensus)

Fed Interest Rate Decision @1800 GMT (no hike consensus), do note there will be no press conference and the key will be the choice of words used to describe job growth, inflation and the risks posed by the external environment in the policy statement in order to guide market participant’s expectations for a hike in the September meeting. Current Fed Fund futures pricing as at 26 July 2016 are pricing in only a probability of 19.5% for a 25bps hike in the 21 September 2016 meeting.

Facebook (FB) earnings (0.82 EPS consensus) – after cash market close

Key elements

The lower boundary/support of the aforementioned short-term ascending range rests at 2162/2158 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The upper boundary/resistance of the short-term ascending range stands at 2178 and above it will be the next resistance at 2194 defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.



The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to dip down from its overbought region and it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. These observations highlight the risk of another minor pull-back within the short-term ascending range.

The longer-term daily RSI oscillator continues to be bullish as it has not shown any signs of momentum exhaustion yet.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2162

Pivot (key support): 2158

Resistances: 2178 & 2194

Next supports: 2148 (medium-term pivot) & 2110

Conclusion

Evolving within range for an impending potential bullish breakout. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest 2178 (ascending range top/resistance) and a break above it can open up scope for a further potential rally to target 2194 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may see a further dip to test this week medium-term pivotal support of 2148. Only a clear break (daily close) below 2148 is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a deeper pull-back towards the pull-back support of 2110.

