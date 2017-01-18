sp 500 impending potential bullish breakout 2684662017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 18 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 18 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to trade sideways above the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support.
Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday, 16 January 2016.
Intermediate support: 2265
Pivot (key support): 2257/54 (medium-term)
Resistances: 2277, 2285 & 2303
Next support: 2232
As long as the 2257/54 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a bullish breakout above 2277 to see a further potential push up to target 2285 follow by 2303 next.
However, failure to hold above 2257/54 is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario to see a further decline to test the 31 December 2016 minor swing low area at 2232.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.