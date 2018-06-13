SP 500 futures poised pre Fed

The S&P 500 was right at resistance as the Fed announced its rates decision

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2018 5:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 futures poised pre-Fed

U.S. S&P 500 futures are among the assets poised to react amid any post-Fed decision volatility. The S&P futures’ position may be particularly acute, as shown in the chart below. (Note this is a ‘continuation chart’ constituting prices in a sequence of contracts including the current front month).

The basic pattern on view is a bullish triangle that is already broken. Since the breakout at the beginning of the month, S&P futures have risen for 9 straight days, even if the rise between 11th and 12th June was a mere 0.9 of a point. The subsequent advance underscores momentum. The key question is whether that momentum is now exhausted.

The contract is now close to a confluence of proven resistance. c.2790 equates to highs on 27th February, and the last three trading days including Wednesday, as well as 12th March open. 2790 is associated with fierce reversals, like the one after 27th February that bottomed at 2647 and an even deeper one beginning the session after 12th March that punched down to 2555.5 on 2nd April.

The other markers in the confluence are Fibonacci intervals drawn off the seismic 29th January-6th February collapse between 2878 cycle high and 2531 low. The Fibs are 78.6% (2804) and the lesser-used 76.4% (2796.4).

Hence, whilst the contract is some way off a potentially fearful fate close to the cycle high, S&P futures still challenge critical peaks where they failed in the recent past, with severe punishment.

Other technical clues include the Slow Stochastics momentum oscillator. it was overbought at last check at 93.60/91.33 though the underlying price sustained long episodes in recent history of being as overstretched and more, before destabilisation.

Similarly, 14-day Average True Range trend was declining though still offered a 23-point daily ATR against a move of just approximately 3 on Wednesday.

Longer-term trending pointers like the 200-day moving average and a rising trend line backed the medium term 21-day exponential moving average. All were pointing in the same direction as price. However, as a possible reversion model, 21-DEMA, trading below price for 9 days, was another caution.

In short, conditions for both a volatile break above key resistance and another sharp setback are in place. However, in the event of a benign signal from the Fed—particularly any indication the FOMC is could stick with three hikes in 2018 and not four—could encourage the S&P 500 future to test above current barriers

Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.