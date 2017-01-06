sp 500 further potential upside above 226558 support 2684182017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 06 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 06 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to shrug off its initial weakness (down by 0.4%) in the first half on the U.S. session triggered by a weaker than expected ADP employment – a prelude to nonfarm payrolls for December 2016 where it has shown to have added 153K jobs versus a market expectation of 170K.
However, the Index has managed to stage a recovery and close its U.S. session at an intraday high of 2271 where it has maintained its bullish bias since the start of the week. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on this Monday, 02 January 2017.
Intermediate support: 2265
Pivot (key support): 2258
Resistances: 2278 (current all-time high), 2285 & 2303
Next support: 2232
As long as the 2258 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to retest 2278 before target the next resistances at 2285 follow by 2303 next.
On the other hand, a break below 2258 may negate the preferred bullish scenario to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 2232 (31 Dec 2016 swing low area).
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.