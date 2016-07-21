sp 500 further potential upside above 2158 support 2670992016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push up as expected a printed a new intraday all-time high at 2175 in yesterday’s U.S. session before it traded sideways.
Yesterday’s rally in price action has been reinforced better than expectation Q2 earnings announcements from key companies such as Morgan Stanley (0.75 EPS versus 0.59 consensus), Qualcomm (1.16 EPS versus 0.97 consensus).
The market now waits for the key event of the week, ECB’s monetary policy announcement which is out later at 1145GMT
Pivot (key support): 2158
Resistances: 2194 & 2222
Next support: 2120 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2194 and 2222.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish scenario to see a deeper pull-back to test the current medium-term pivotal support at 2120.
