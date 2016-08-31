Daily Outlook, Wed 31 August 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to drift down lower as expected right below the 2185 predefined intermediate resistance and printed a low of 2170 in the mid-U.S session.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/evens as follow:

ADP Employment Change for Aug @1215 GMT (171K consensus)

Chicago PMI for Aug @1345GMT (54.3 consensus)

Pending Home Sales for Jul @1400GMT (0.6% m/m consensus)

Key elements

The recent rebound from last Friday, 26 August low of 2160 is being capped by a short-term descending trendline resistance at 2184 which is in place since the minor swing high of 23 August 2016.

The aforementioned descending trendline resistance of 2184 also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 23 August 2016 high to last Friday, 26 August low of 2160.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has just turned down right at its pull-back resistances which suggest that downside momentum has resurfaced to support a further potential down move in price action.

The significant short-term support remains at 2155 which is the medium-term swing low area of 02 August 2016 and one of the potential projected end target of the intermediate term corrective decline wave 4/ based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2184

Supports: 2168 & 2155

Next resistance: 2194 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bearish stance with a tightened pivotal resistance of 2184 for a further potential down move to target the next supports at 2168 and 2155.

However, a clearance above the 2184 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred direct drop scenario for a further squeeze up towards this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 2194.

