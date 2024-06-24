S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data

U.S. stocks point to a mixed open, with the S&P 500 and the Dow edging higher, while the NASDAQ points to a weaker start ahead of key inflation data on Friday. The market is pricing in two rare cuts this year while the Fed projects one. Nvidia is set to open lower, extending its selloff from Friday. The stock briefly overtook Microsoft as the world's most valuable company. The US economic calendar is quiet today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Monday 11:15 PM
US_flag_NYC
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.26% at 39255

S&P futures 0.02% at 5464

Nasdaq futures -0.23% at 19650

In Europe

FTSE 0.48% at 8278

Dax -0.40% at 18273

  • US stocks start the week mixed
  • US core PCE data on Friday is the key event
  • Nvidia extends its selloff
  • Oil rises on hopes of increase summer demand

Nvidia falls further, Friday's inflation data in focus

U.S. stocks point to a mixed open with the S&P 500 and the Dow edging higher whilst the NASDAQ pointed to a weaker start ahead of a key inflation data on Friday.

The US economic calendar is relatively quiet until Friday when the focus will be on core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation which is expected to show a slight moderation in price pressures.

The market is currently pricing in around two rate cuts this year with over a 65% probability of a rate cut in September. However the Fed’s latest projection points to just one at rate cut in In 2024. As a result the core PCE reading may be able to provide further evidence for a possible reconciliation between the Fed and market expectations.

Data comes after mixed data last week and ahead of comments from San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly. The market will be watching to see whether she put supports the view of keeping rates high for longer.

Looking out across the weak little city durable goods weekly jobless claims and Q1 GDP data along with earnings from FedEx Micron technology and Walgreens boots.

Corporate news

Apple is set to rise modestly on the open despite the European Commission accusing the tech giant of breaking EU competition rules by stifling competition on its App Store. If found guilty, the iPhone maker could face a penalty of up to 10% of global annual revenue.

Nvidia is set to fall 1.8%, continuing the sell-off seen late last week after the chipmaker briefly became the world's most valuable company.

Broadcom is set to rise 0.6% after reports that the chipmaker is working with Chinese tech firm ByteDance to develop an advanced AI processor. This comes as the US attempts to restrict the export of these chips to China, its main economic rival.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 fell away from its all-time high of 5516, pulling the RSI out of overbought territory. The price has fallen below its rising trendline stalling at 5450. Support could be seen at 5400 round number and mid-June low. A break below here brings 3550, the May high, into focus. Meanwhile, buyers will look to extend gains towards 5516, and fresh ATHs,

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is falling after strong gains last week, which marked the third straight weekly increase. Recent data has been mixed, with falling retail sales and high jobless claims but strong services PMI data. Federal Reserve members have pointed to interest rates remaining high for longer.

EUR/USD is edging higher, recovering from last week's lows despite deteriorating German business sentiment. The IFO German business climate unexpectedly declined to 88.6 in June, down from 89.7 in May, as businesses have more pessimistic expectations about the performance.

GBP/USD is rising but remains close to the monthly low reached on Friday. The pound has been pulled lower by expectations that the Bank of England could cut interest rates as soon as August. This week is a quiet week for UK economic data, and the focus will be on the elections on July 4th, where Labour is widely expected to win a majority. Given there is little room for fiscal maneuver, a change from a Conservative to a Labour government is unlikely to have a major impact on the FX market.

Oil rises on hopes of increased summer demand

Oil prices are rising, adding to gains in the previous week amid optimism regarding the summer demand outlook. This optimism, combined with escalating geopolitical tensions, offset a stronger U.S. dollar.

The market is growing quietly confident that global oil inventories could drop over the summer months in the northern hemisphere as seasonal demand for oil picks up across the driving season.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks in the Middle East have ramped up as Ukraine carries out drone attacks on Russian refineries, creating some concerns over supply.

However, gains in oil are likely to be limited amid a stronger U.S. dollar. The US dollar index trades around a 6 week high, which makes the dollar-denominated commodity less attractive for holders of other currencies.

 

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
Today 12:29 PM
DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:07 AM
EUR/USD, NZD/USD: Abundant fuel to spark a squeeze
Today 05:37 AM
GBP/USD: Cable dangles above support as bears seek downside break
Today 02:24 AM
US dollar index breaks higher, triggering reversal warnings for gold and copper
Today 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:15 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast :SPX unchanged after weaker retail sales ,Fed speakers are in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 18, 2024 01:45 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed speakers & retail sales later in the week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 17, 2024 01:20 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.