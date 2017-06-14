Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 14 Jun 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Since the start of this week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to hold onto the 2420/2415 intermediate support zone that stalled the selloff seen last Friday, 09 June triggered by the carnage seen in five key heavyweights technology stocks (Apple, Facebook, Alphabet/Google, Amazon & Microsoft).

From a technical analysis perspective, we had highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report that the tech stocks’ carnage should be contained at this juncture and not spread to other sectors as the Financials has started to show signs of revival (sector rotation) from last Thursday, 08 June as its outperformance against the benchmark S&P 500 had shrunk since March 2017 as Trumponomics took a backseat. Click here for a recap.

Yesterday’s the Index has managed to stage a break above the 2392 near-time resistance that capped the all the up moves since Monday, 12 June which has reduced the risk of a deeper pull-back. Current key elements are as follow:

Key technical elements

From a sector rotation analysis, the Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors ETFs have continued to outperform the S&P 500 since the start of the this current medium-term uptrend in place since the 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election). In addition, the resurgence of the Financials , these sectors now take the top four spots in terms of performance against the S&P 500 since 09 November 2016. Ranking from 1 st to 4 th as follow; Technology (18.46%, Financials (17.42%), Consumer Discretionary (15.07%) and Industrials (14.70%) (refer to the 1 st chart).

and sectors ETFs have continued to outperform the S&P 500 since the start of the this current medium-term uptrend in place since the 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election). In addition, the resurgence of the , these sectors now take the top four spots in terms of performance against the S&P 500 since 09 November 2016. Ranking from 1 to 4 as follow; Technology (18.46%, Financials (17.42%), Consumer Discretionary (15.07%) and Industrials (14.70%) (refer to the 1 chart). The biggest weightage sector ETF in the S&P 500 is the Technology which commands a current weighting of 24% as at 13 June 2017. However, the combine weightings of Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials constitutes a sizable share of 36% which is significant to counter any potential languish movement in the Technology. Data obtained from www.sectorspdr.com

The technical charts of the respective Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors ETFS are still showing positive elements and from yesterday’s closing price to their respective medium-term resistances, it has a potential average up move of 2.9% which supports the preferred bullish bias scenario for the S&P 500 in the short to medium-term. Also, these sectors are considered as “risk on” in nature rather than defensive which suggests that overall risk sentiment is still positive in the U.S. stock market (refer to the 2 nd , 3 rd & 4 th charts).

, 3 & 4 charts). The key short-term support for the Index now rests at 2427 which is defined a minor ascending trendline in place since 31 May 2017 low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current recovery from Monday, 13 June 2017 low.

The next significant short-term stand resistance stands at 2457 which is the 0.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 18 May 2017 low to the current all-time high of 2447 projected from Monday, 13 June 2017 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region which suggests a revival of short-term upside momentum of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2434

Pivot (key support): 2427

Resistances: 2447 & 2457

Next supports: 2420 & 2403 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term uptrend of the S&P 500 Index from 04 November 2016 low remains intact. As long as the 2427 short-term pivotal support holds in any price action setbacks, the Index is likely to stage another potential upleg to retest its current all-time high of 2446 before targeting the next resistance at 2457 in the first step.

However, a break below 2427 may put the bulls on hold for a slide to retest 2420 (the minor swing lows area of 10 June/12 June 2017) and only a break below it is likely to open up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the 2403 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.