sp 500 daily outlook wed 27 jan 2016 bullish tone remains intact above 1874 support 2648862016

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 27, 2016 4:54 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

S&P500 (daily)_27 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_27 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage the expected rebound at the 1862 support (printed a low of 1858) and rallied throughout the U.S. session (printed a high of 1907, the same level as Monday, 25 January 2016 high) before consolidation sets in.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In today’s early Asian session, the Index has continued to pull-back from yesterday, U.S. session high of 1907 which saw a drop of 1.1% as traders took into account of Apple’s latest earnings announcement where Apple (the biggest component weightage in the S&P 500) has forecasted a drop in next quarter revenues, the first decline since 2003.
  • Technically, the short-term bullish trend that has started on 21 January 2016 has remained intact as the Index continues to evolve within an ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) at 1874.
  • The 1874 ascending channel support also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster, thus making it a significant level to watch in short-term.
  • The next significant resistance after 1915 stands at the 1935/54 zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy, click here for details. Right now, the 1935/54 resistance zone also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the ascending channel and the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection of the last Thursday up move from 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2016 high projected from yesterday’s low of 1858.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests the revival of a potential up move as the current pull-back is likely to be over.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1874

Resistance:  1915 & 1935

Next support: 1851 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as today’s short-term pivotal support at 1874 holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg towards 1915 before targeting the 1935 resistance.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 1874 support may put the bulls on hold again as the Index sees a possible slide to test the medium-term pivotal support at 1851

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.