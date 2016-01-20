sp 500 daily outlook wed 20 jan 2016 watch the 183520 support for a potential snap back 2648282016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and reacted off the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance as expected. It has plummeted below the first downside target at 1857.
Pivot (key support): 1835/20
Resistance: 1869 & 1897
Next support: 1780
The Index is now coming close to the 1835/20 medium-term support and technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action.
As long as the 1835/20 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target 1869 before 1897 (upper boundary of the ‘Expanding Wedge” in the first step.
On the flipside, a break below 1835/20 may see a further decline towards the next support at 1780.
