sp 500 daily outlook wed 17 feb 2016 another potential upleg above 187960 support 2651212016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2016 6:47 PM
S&P500 (4 hour)_17 Feb 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_17 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back below 1901 and hit the upper limit of our downside target at 1874.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Since yesterday’s low of 1874, the Index has staged a rally of 1.3% to hit a high of 1900 in today’s Asian session. The bullish reaction from the 1874 low is the pull-back support of the bullish breakout from the former descending resistance from 30 December 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, it is likely that the Index had seen the low of the corrective minor pull-back wave iv at the 1874 support as it coincides with the 23.6%  Fibonacci retracement of the up move from the low of wave ii at 1809 to the high of wave iii at 1896 seen on 16 February 2016.
  • The intermediate near term support rests at 1879 which is yesterday’s minor swing low area and the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low.
  • The next resistance after 1901 stands at 1928 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel, the standard 5th wave projection of 0.618 from 11 February 2016 low of 1807 to 16 February 2016 high of 1896 projected from 17 February 2016 low of 1874 @12am and the minor swing high of 04 February 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which suggests that an upturn in price action of the Index is imminent.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1879

Pivot (key support): 1860

Resistances: 1901 & 1928

Next support: 1833 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Any potential pull-back seen is likely to be held by the 1879/1860 support before another potential upleg materialises to set sight on the 1901 before targeting the next resistance at 1928.

However, failure to hold above the 1860 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again to see a further slide to test the weekly pivotal support at 1833.

Disclaimer

