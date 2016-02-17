sp 500 daily outlook wed 17 feb 2016 another potential upleg above 187960 support 2651212016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back below 1901 and hit the upper limit of our downside target at 1874.
Intermediate support: 1879
Pivot (key support): 1860
Resistances: 1901 & 1928
Next support: 1833 (weekly pivot)
Any potential pull-back seen is likely to be held by the 1879/1860 support before another potential upleg materialises to set sight on the 1901 before targeting the next resistance at 1928.
However, failure to hold above the 1860 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold again to see a further slide to test the weekly pivotal support at 1833.
