The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to break the upside trigger level at 1968 as expected. It has continued to surge in today’s (09 September 2015) European session and almost met our 1996 upside target (printed a current high of 1993.
Pivot (key support): 1961
Resistance: 2040/2050
Next support: 1931
Technical elements remain bullish but do expect a potential pull-back above the 1961 daily pivotal support before another upleg occurs to target the 2040/2050 resistance.
On the flipside, a break below the 1961 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower boundary of the ascending channe1 at 1931.
