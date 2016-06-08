sp 500 daily outlook wed 08 june 2016 eyeing the all time high swing area of 2134 2664342016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has broken (daily close) above the 2110 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2016 8:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_08 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_08 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has broken (daily close) above the 2110 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week, thus our preferred bearish setback scenario towards range support at 2058 has been invalidated (click here for a recap).

This recent push up in price action seen in the S&P 500 has been fuelled by rally in WTI crude oil and a sell-off in the U.S. dollar after last Friday, 03 June 2016 weaker than expected Nonfarm payrolls data for May where employers just added only 38,000 jobs versus an expectation of 164,000 which in turns drives up the U.S. dollar sensitive sectors; Industrials (XLI), Utilities (XLU) and Energy (XLE).

The on-going short-term bullish trend of the Index has continued to be supported after U.S. Fed chairwoman, Yellen’s less hawkish speech on Monday, 06 June 2016 on the timing of the next interest rates hikes (no hints of definite dates) given the latest weak Nonfarm payrolls data for May.

Key elements

  • After the bullish breakout from the descending trendline resistance in place since 17 May 2015 all-time high at 2100, the next significant resistance now stands at the 2134/2144 zone.
  • The 2134/44 resistance zone is defined by a confluence of elements (the all-time swing high area of 17 May 2015, a Fibonacci cluster and the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 03 June 2016 minor swing low).
  • The key short-term support to watch now will be at 2108 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel and this morning Asian session low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2108

Resistances: 2128 & 2134

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact and as long as the 2108 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target 2128 follow by the key resistance of 2134.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2108 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest last week range support at 2085

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.