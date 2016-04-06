(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has the expected decline and hit our expected first downside target at 2043 (printed a low of 2042) before it shaped a minor rebound of 0.6% into today’s 06 April 2016 European session.

This is the minor rebound/consolidation that we have anticipated which we highlighted in our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy (please click here for a recap).

Key elements

Price action has started to shape the expected minor rebound/consolidation but it remained below the predefined short-term pivotal resistance at 2062. This key short-term inflection level is defined by the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout and a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 to yesterday’s low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from yesterday’ low).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely coming to a potential end of the current minor rebound/consolidation with the above mentioned Fibonacci derived target at 2062. Thereafter, another potential set of 5 waves down move should occur.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in terms of price action.

The next significant short-term support rests at the 2030/22 zone which is defined by the swing lows area of 17/24 March 2016 and now a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 (a minimum wave 3 potential target based on the Elliot Wave Principal

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2062

Supports: 2043 & 2030/22

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

The bearish dynamic remains intact for the Index. Any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the 2062 daily pivotal resistance for another potential downleg to target the next support at 2030/22.

However, a clearance above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see another squeeze up to retest the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

