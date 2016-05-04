(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push down lower from the predefined 2083 short-term pivotal resistance to hit a low of 2054 in yesterday’s early U.S. session before it traded sideways. Current price action is now approaching our expected short-term downside target at 2044/36.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a potential final downleg, wave v to complete a five wave impulsive bearish cycle/structure of a minor degree, labelled as a. The potential end target of wave v of a rests at the 2044/2036 zone which is defined as a Fibonacci cluster (23.6% projection retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high of 2111 + 1.618 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 25 April 2016 low + 0.618/0.764 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 29 April 2016 low) before a potential corrective rebound, wave b materialises.

The abovementioned 2044/2036 target derived from fractal analysis also confluences with the graphical swing low areas of 8/12 April 2016 at 2036 (see daily chart).

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 2070 which is today’s current minor swing high and the steeper short-term descending trendline from 28 April 2016 high of 2099.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level which indicates limited downside pressure at this juncture as downside momentum is being overstretched. These observations reinforce our preference of a potential mean reversion rally at the 2044/36 support zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2044

Pivot (key support): 2036

Resistance: 2070

Next support: 2005/1995

Conclusion

Since our last short-term update, the Index has continued to inch lower and it is now coming close to the expected short-term downside target (support zone) of 2036/2044. As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 2036 is not broken, the Index is likely to shape a potential mean reversion (snap-back) rally to target the 2070 resistance.

However, a break below 2036 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred mean reversion tally to see the continuation of the down move towards the 2005/1995 support (medium-term target defined by the former swing high areas of 28 August/17 September 2015 which has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to 20 April 2016 high of 2111).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.