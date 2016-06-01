(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped the expected bearish reaction below the 2110 pivotal resistance and almost hit the first downside target at 2085 (printed a low of 2088).

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

Markit Manufacturing PMI for May @1345GMT

ISM Manufacturing PMI for May @1400 GMT

Fed’s Beige Book report @1800GMT

Key elements

The descending trendline of 2100 from since 17 May 2016 high now also coincides with the recent shorter-term descending trendline from 30 May 2016 high (see hourly chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region which highlights the risk of a further push up in price action at this juncture.

The next short-term support after 2085 will be at the 2065/58 zone which is defined by the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the swift rally from 19 May 2016 low to 30 May 2016 high of 2105 and the pull-back support of the former short-term descending channel bullish breakout + minor swing high areas of 19/23 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2100

Pivot (key resistance): 2110

Supports: 2085 & 2065/58

Next resistance: 2138

Conclusion

The Index may now see a short-term push up first to retest 2100 with a maximum limit set at the 2110 pivotal resistance before decline materialises to retest 2085 before targeting the next support at 2065/58.

However, a clearance above the 2110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to see a further rally to reclaim 2138 (current all-time high/52-week high).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.