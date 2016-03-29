sp 500 daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 looking venerable for a potential bearish breakdown 2656062016

March 29, 2016
What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)’s rally has stalled at a short-term trendline resistance that is linking the lower highs since 23 March 2016 high of 2057 before it reversed down.

Interestingly, the decline of 0.8% has caused the Index to retest the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” before it staged a minor rebound in the late U.S. session yesterday.

Today there will be two key U.S. economic data release/event as follow:

1)      Consumer Confidence for Mar @1400 GMT

2)      Fed’s Yellen speech @1630 GMT

 Key elements

  • The Index has started to trace out a mini “Toppish” configuration within the “Ascending Wedge” configuration as price action has failed to break above a short-term pull-back resistance from the 11 March 2016 swing low area @12am (highlighted by the pink boxes on the 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 23 March 2016 high of 2057 is now capping the Index at 2046.
  • The neckline support of the aforementioned mini “Toppish” configuration stands at 2020.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has ample room before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2046

Pivot (key resistance): 2058

Supports: 2020 & 2005

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

The Index looks vulnerable for a potential bearish breakdown below the lower limit of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration. First resistance stands at 2046 with the key medium-term pivotal resistance of 2058  for a potential decline to retest last week swing low area at 2020 before targeting the next support at 2005 (a minor congestion level that has been tested five times)

However, a break above 2058 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish expectation for an extension of the on-going countertrend rally towards 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

