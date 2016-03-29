(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)’s rally has stalled at a short-term trendline resistance that is linking the lower highs since 23 March 2016 high of 2057 before it reversed down.

Interestingly, the decline of 0.8% has caused the Index to retest the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” before it staged a minor rebound in the late U.S. session yesterday.

Today there will be two key U.S. economic data release/event as follow:

1) Consumer Confidence for Mar @1400 GMT

2) Fed’s Yellen speech @1630 GMT

Key elements

The Index has started to trace out a mini “Toppish” configuration within the “Ascending Wedge” configuration as price action has failed to break above a short-term pull-back resistance from the 11 March 2016 swing low area @12am (highlighted by the pink boxes on the 4 hour chart).

within the “Ascending Wedge” configuration as price action has failed to break above a short-term pull-back resistance from the 11 March 2016 swing low area @12am (highlighted by the pink boxes on the 4 hour chart). The short-term trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 23 March 2016 high of 2057 is now capping the Index at 2046.

The neckline support of the aforementioned mini “Toppish” configuration stands at 2020.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has ample room before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2046

Pivot (key resistance): 2058

Supports: 2020 & 2005

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

The Index looks vulnerable for a potential bearish breakdown below the lower limit of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration. First resistance stands at 2046 with the key medium-term pivotal resistance of 2058 for a potential decline to retest last week swing low area at 2020 before targeting the next support at 2005 (a minor congestion level that has been tested five times)

However, a break above 2058 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish expectation for an extension of the on-going countertrend rally towards 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.