(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has sold off just below the 1915 minor swing high resistance (printed a high of 1911 in the Asian session) in line with a 9.35% decline seen in the WTI oil futures.

Key elements

The Index has declined by 2.4% from yesterday high of 1911. This pull-back in price action is in line with our expectation as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy ( (click here for details) .

. Current price action is now resting at the pull-back support of the “Expanding Wedge” bullish breakout at 1862 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of recent rally from 21 January 2016 low to yesterday’s Asian session high.

Right below is the medium-term support at 1851 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 21 January 2016 @3pm and the 61.8% Fibonacci of the rally from 21 January 2016 low to yesterday’s Asian session high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped and reached its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential rebound at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1862

Pivot (key support): 1851

Resistance: 1915

Next support: 1820

Conclusion

As long as the on-going decline holds at the 1851 pivotal support, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound to test the 1915 minor swing high of 19 January 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to 20 January 2016 low.

On the other hand, a break below the 1851 pivotal support is likely to put the mean reversion/ “snap-back rally” view on hold to see a slide to retest the 1820 range support (neckline of the impending bearish ‘Double Top”).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.