(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday We have highlighted in our last short-term outlook/strategy published on last Friday, 20 May 2016 to look out […]


May 24, 2016 3:51 PM
S&P500 (1 hour)_24 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

We have highlighted in our last short-term outlook/strategy published on last Friday, 20 May 2016 to look out for a further short squeeze from Thursday, 19 May 2016 low of 2025. The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)  has indeed shaped the expected push up towards the predefined short-term intermediate resistance at 2060 (printed a high of 2058) before it retreated.  Click here to recap.

Yesterday, the Index has traded in a tight range of 12 points with weaker than expected preliminary Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI for May that came in at 50.5 versus a consensus of 51. In addition, FOMC member Bullard had mentioned in a speech yesterday that U.S. interest rates that are kept too low for too could cause financial instability in the future and stronger market expectations for a rate rise are “probably good”  In addition, another fellow FOMC member Williams  said in a separate speech that the Fed is on track to hike interest rates in June or July despite external risks such as a “Brexit” vote and will continue with even more hikes next year given the strength of the U.S. economy.

All these recent upbeat and hawkish tone from Fed officials has increased the probability of a policy interest rate hike in the 14-15 June meeting to 30% from single digit seen a month ago as priced in by the latest Fed Funds futures prices.

Today key U.S. economic data releases will be as follow:

1)      New Home Sales for Apr @1400GMT

Key elements

  • Current price action is likely to have indicated a potential end of the “short squeeze” seen from 19 May 2016 low of 2055. The key short-term resistance now stands at 2060 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 19/20/23 May 2015, a minor  descending trendline from 11 May 2016 high @4am and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Since the high of 21 April 2016, the Index is evolving within a descending channel with the lower limit now at 2022 which also confluences with a minor swing low area of 24 March 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2060

Supports: 2041 & 2022

Next resistance: 2068/73 (weekly medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements are bearish. As long as the 2060 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of another impulsive bearish down move to retest 2041 before targeting the 2022 support in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 2060 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a continuation of the squeeze up to test the 2068/73 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week. Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

