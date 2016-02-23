(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to rally from last Friday, 19 February 2016 short-term support at 1900 and hit the lower limit of the intermediate resistance zone of 1947/54 (click here to recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has likely completed the first phase of the countertrend rally, wave (a) from 11 February 2016 low as the internal 5 th wave target of wave (a) has been made at 1940/1946 which confluences with 1947/54 resistance zone (50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 01 December 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low and the swing highs area of 13 January and 01 February 2016.

The Index is now testing the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low. In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has drifted up inside the overbought region and it is coming close to its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests limited upside potential for the Index at this juncture.

The significant short-term support rests at 1900 which is defined by the swing low area of last Friday, 19 February 2016 and the former congestion area of 16/18 February 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1947/54

Support: 1900

Next resistance: 1963 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Caution now for the short-term bulls as we are likely at the tail end of the first phase of the countertrend rally. Any push up in price action is likely to be capped by the short-term pivotal resistance at 1947/54 for a potential drop to target the 1900 support in the first step.

On the flipside, a break above the 1947/54 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see an extension of the countertrend rally towards the 1963 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

