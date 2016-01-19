sp 500 daily outlook tues 19 jan 2016 watch the 1915 resistance for potential final push down 264816

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has appeared to be evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2016 8:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_19 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_19 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has appeared to be evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 13 January 2015 high.
  • The appearance of such “Expanding Wedge” configuration suggests that the downtrend in place since 30 December 2015 is coming to an exhaustion point where a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action is likely to occur.
  • The price action is now testing the upper limit (resistance) of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1915 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high).
  • The lower limit (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” rests at 1935 which is also the neckline support of the impending “Double Top” bearish configuration (see daily chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1915

Support: 1857 & 1835/20

Next resistance: 1935/54

Conclusion

As long as the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential final push down to retest last Friday, U.S. session low at 1857 and even the 1835/20 support.

However, a clearance above the 1915 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish move for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1935/54.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.