(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The U.S. SP 500 Index

The appearance of such “Expanding Wedge” configuration suggests that the downtrend in place since 30 December 2015 is coming to an exhaustion point where a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action is likely to occur.

The price action is now testing the upper limit (resistance) of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1915 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high).

The lower limit (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” rests at 1935 which is also the neckline support of the impending “Double Top” bearish configuration (see daily chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1915

Support: 1857 & 1835/20

Next resistance: 1935/54

Conclusion

As long as the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential final push down to retest last Friday, U.S. session low at 1857 and even the 1835/20 support.

However, a clearance above the 1915 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish move for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1935/54.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.