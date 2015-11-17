sp 500 daily outlook tues 17 nov pull back before new potential rise above 20402029 support 26251120
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Yesterdays’ steep push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has […]
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Yesterdays’ steep push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has […]
Intermediate support: 2040
Pivot (key support): 2029
Resistance: 2070/2073
Next support: 2003
Short-term technical elements are advocating for a minor pull-back towards 2040 with a maximum limit set at the 2026 daily pivotal support before a new potential rise occurs to target the 2070/2073 resistance.
On the other hand, a break below the 2029 pivotal support may put a halt the on-going recovery process for slide to retest yesterday’s low at 2003.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.