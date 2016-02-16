sp 500 daily outlook tues 16 feb 2016 risk minor pull back below 1901 2650992016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the cash market is closed for a public holiday) but it has remained the 1901 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).
Pivot (key resistance): 1901
Support: 1874/60
Next resistance: 1928
As long as the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a minor pull-back towards the 1874/60 support zone before the expected countertrend rally resumes.
However, a clearance above the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the minor pull-back scenario to see a further extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 1928 in the first step (minor swing high area of 04/05 February 2016).
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.