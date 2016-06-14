(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rebound in the first hour of yesterday’s U.S. session. It has hit the lower limit of the predefined intermediate resistance zone of 2098/103 (printed a high of 2098) as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Thereafter, it has tumbled as expected and broke below the 2085 downside trigger level. Please click on this link to recap the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Key elements

The bearish breakdown of the former minor range support of 2085 has now turned into a key short-term pivotal resistance which also confluences with upper boundary of a short-term bearish descending channel in place (depicted in pink) (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely undergoing an extended bearish impulsive down move of a minor degree in place since the “bull trap” high of 2121 on 09 June 2016. The potential extended 5 th wave target (end of the minor bearish cycle) is at 2058/54 which is defined by the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from the 09 June 2016 high and close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally from 19 May 2016 low to 09 June 2016 high.

wave target (end of the minor bearish cycle) is at 2058/54 which is defined by the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from the 09 June 2016 high and close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally from 19 May 2016 low to 09 June 2016 high. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already reached the extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of an imminent minor rebound in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2074

Pivot (key resistance): 2085

Support: 2064/61 & 2058/54

Next resistance: 2098

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bearish. The Index is now eyeing the near-term support at 2064/61 (1.00 Fibonacci projection + lower boundary of the short-term descending channel) where it may see a minor rebound to retest 2074 (today’s Asian session low) given the extreme oversold condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator. As long as the 2085 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to target the next support at 2058/54.

On the other hand, a break above the 2085 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a deeper “relief rally “to retest yesterday’s minor swing high of 2098.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.