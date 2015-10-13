sp 500 daily outlook tues 13 oct 20071992 is the key support to watch to maintain the short term upt

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2015 8:53 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_13 Oct 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_13 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from the high of 2022 seen at the last hour of the U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Current price action has tumbled towards the median line of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 30 September 2015 low now support at 2007.
  • The pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 1992 which is our weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which suggests that a potential upturn in price action is round the corner after a slide seen in today’s European session.
  • The significant resistance stands at the 2040/2050 zone which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015, the 200-day Moving Average and based on the Elliot Wave Principal, close to the extended bullish 3rd wave target of 2034 derived from the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 02 October 2015 low @8pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2007

Pivot (key support): 1992 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 2040/2050

Next support: 1950

Conclusion

As long as the 1992 weekly pivotal support holds, the uptrend remains intact for the Index for a potential upside movement to target the 2040/2050 significant resistance zone in the first step

However, a break below the 1992 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a deeper slide to test the lower limit of the ascending channel at 1950.

