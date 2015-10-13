(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from the high of 2022 seen at the last hour of the U.S. session.

Key elements

Current price action has tumbled towards the median line of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 30 September 2015 low now support at 2007.

The pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 1992 which is our weekly pivotal support (please click on this link

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which suggests that a potential upturn in price action is round the corner after a slide seen in today’s European session.

The significant resistance stands at the 2040/2050 zone which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015, the 200-day Moving Average and based on the Elliot Wave Principal, close to the extended bullish 3rd wave target of 2034 derived from the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 02 October 2015 low @8pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2007

Pivot (key support): 1992 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 2040/2050

Next support: 1950

Conclusion

As long as the 1992 weekly pivotal support holds, the uptrend remains intact for the Index for a potential upside movement to target the 2040/2050 significant resistance zone in the first step

However, a break below the 1992 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a deeper slide to test the lower limit of the ascending channel at 1950.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.